Officials: 6 hospitalized after house fire

Fire at an apartment building on West Street in New Britain (Photo courtesy: Perry Mazzarella)
Fire at an apartment building on West Street in New Britain (Photo courtesy: Perry Mazzarella)

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials say six people were hospitalized after a fire at a New Britain home.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Thursday afternoon. About eight to 10 people were rescued.

Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and one also suffered an ankle injury after jumping out of the burning building.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The Hartford Courant reports two firefighters were taken to the hospital for undisclosed issues.

The American Red Cross is assisting at least a dozen people who have been displaced.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze. The house has since been condemned.

