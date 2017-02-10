Police identify 17-year-old injured snowmobile accident

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Report It)
(WTNH/ Report It)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police have identified the 17-year-old who was injured in a snowmobile accident on Thursday.

According to officials, Anthony Rienzo of North Branford was involved in an accident at the intersection of Gerrish Avenue and Main Street when his snowmobile hit a private plow truck. As a result of the accident, Rienzo suffered a broken femur that required surgery. Police say motor vehicle charges are pending for Rienzo and will be issued through an arrest warrant.

The driver of the private plow truck has been identified as 68-year-old Anthony Redente of East Haven. Redente was not injured in the accident.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s