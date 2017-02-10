Police identify 17-year-old injured snowmobile accident

Related Coverage Teen injured in East Haven snow mobile accident

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police have identified the 17-year-old who was injured in a snowmobile accident on Thursday.

According to officials, Anthony Rienzo of North Branford was involved in an accident at the intersection of Gerrish Avenue and Main Street when his snowmobile hit a private plow truck. As a result of the accident, Rienzo suffered a broken femur that required surgery. Police say motor vehicle charges are pending for Rienzo and will be issued through an arrest warrant.

The driver of the private plow truck has been identified as 68-year-old Anthony Redente of East Haven. Redente was not injured in the accident.