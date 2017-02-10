Police: Man stole the snacks he served at Super Bowl party

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man stole the snacks he fed his guests at the Super Bowl party he hosted.

Police say 31-year-old Richard Tenore, of Torrington, faces a misdemeanor sixth-degree larceny charge.

The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2lrtdqK ) reports that it was one of the guests at Sunday’s party who tipped off authorities.

The guest told police that Tenore said he swiped cheese, pepperoni and liverwurst from a Stop & Shop supermarket. She took a photo of the snacks, sent it to a friend who worked at the store and that friend informed store security. After reviewing surveillance video, store security called police.

Tenore allegedly told police he was broke.

Tenore was released on a promise to appear in court. He could not be reached for comment.

