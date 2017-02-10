Report: district failed to respond to child abuse complaints

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state report has found Hartford public schools failed to adequately respond to child abuse and neglect allegations of over many years.

Connecticut Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said Friday that her office’s nine-month review revealed district officials didn’t follow protocols for reporting potential abuse and harassment.

She said employees repeatedly accused of misconduct were often allowed to remain on the job for months or even years, among other issues.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, who requested the review, said he was outraged at “the level of dysfunction and lack of accountability.” Acting Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said the report was an “urgent call” to make fundamental changes.

The review was prompted by the arrest of former school administrator Eduardo Genao for allegedly sending explicit text messages to a 13-year-old girl. Genao has pleaded not guilty.