Sargento issues cheese recall due to possible contamination

(WTNH) — Cheese lovers, check your refrigerators! Sargento Foods Inc. has just recalled a number of its cheeses due to a possible Listeria contamination.

Sargento says it was notified that a specialty Longhorn Colby cheese that was supplied to Sargento was recalled over the possible contamination.

Sargento has now recalled the following products:

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby , 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B”

, 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with “Sell By” dates of “12APR17B” and “10MAY17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17” and “H12JUL17.”

The company is also recalling the following cheeses because they were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese:

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000109 with “Sell By” date of “11JUN17B” Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese , 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B”

, 12 oz., UPC 4610000108 with “Sell By” dates of “12JUN17B”, “09JUL17B” and “10JUL17B” Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with “Sell By” dates of “H14JUN17”, “F28JUN17” and “D28JUN17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Colby-Jack Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

, 8 oz., UPC 4610040014 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17” Sargento Off The Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with “Sell By” date of “F05JUL17”

No illnesses have been reported and no other products are affected by this recall.

To find out if your product is a part of this recall, click here. If you have any other questions, you can contact Sargento Foods Inc. at 1-800-243-3737 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Central Time).