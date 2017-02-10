Slick roads across Connecticut for Friday morning commute

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — More than twelve hours after a blizzard hit Connecticut, many drivers struggled on the roads trying to get to their destinations.

In Waterbury, several drivers got stuck trying to drive up Wigwam Avenue. A driver in a small car got stuck at the top of the intersection with Chase Avenue, then another driver in an SUV tried to go around, and got stuck themselves. A third vehicle also became stuck sandwiched between the other vehicles struggling to get out.

Even slight inclines proved difficult for cars, trucks, and SUVs. There is still enough compacted snow and ice on the ground to really slow commuters.

If you don’t have to drive today, particularly in the great Waterbury area, please stay off the roads. Plow crews will continue getting the roads in better travel shape all day Friday.

Editor’s Note: After completing their live report, News 8 Reporter Kent Pierce and Photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped out the stuck drivers shown in this report. Thanks to Target for helping everyone out with extra shovels, and thank you to Keith Havemeyer at Peak Physical Therapy for snapping these Report-It photos.