Slick roads across Connecticut for Friday morning commute

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
After completing a live report on television, News 8 Reporter Kent Pierce and Photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped dig out and push stuck drivers on Wigwaum Avenue in Waterbury. (WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)
After completing a live report on television, News 8 Reporter Kent Pierce and Photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped dig out and push stuck drivers on Wigwaum Avenue in Waterbury. (WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — More than twelve hours after a blizzard hit Connecticut, many drivers struggled on the roads trying to get to their destinations.

In Waterbury, several drivers got stuck trying to drive up Wigwam Avenue. A driver in a small car got stuck at the top of the intersection with Chase Avenue, then another driver in an SUV tried to go around, and got stuck themselves. A third vehicle also became stuck sandwiched between the other vehicles struggling to get out.

Even slight inclines proved difficult for cars, trucks, and SUVs. There is still enough compacted snow and ice on the ground to really slow commuters.

If you don’t have to drive today, particularly in the great Waterbury area, please stay off the roads. Plow crews will continue getting the roads in better travel shape all day Friday.

Editor’s Note: After completing their live report, News 8 Reporter Kent Pierce and Photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped out the stuck drivers shown in this report. Thanks to Target for helping everyone out with extra shovels, and thank you to Keith Havemeyer at Peak Physical Therapy for snapping these Report-It photos.

News 8 Reporter Kent Pierce and Photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped dig out and push stuck drivers on Wigwaum Avenue in Waterbury. (WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)
After completing a live report on television, News 8 Reporter Kent Pierce and Photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped dig out and push stuck drivers on Wigwaum Avenue in Waterbury. (WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)

 

After completing a live report on television, News 8 Reporter Kent Pierce and Photographer Kevin Pflaumer helped dig out and push stuck drivers on Wigwaum Avenue in Waterbury. (WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)
(WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)

 

(WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)
(WTNH / Report-It / Keith Havemeyer)

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s