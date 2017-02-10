Snowy roads, speed, factors in SUV crash into house

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police say snowy roads and speed were factors in an SUV crash into a home in Pelham, New Hampshire.

No one inside the home was hurt in the crash, which happened during Thursday’s snowstorm. The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to be fine.

But police said the home isn’t livable. The home’s foundation was altered after the impact and power, heat and water were turned off.

