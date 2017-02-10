Snowy roads, speed, factors in SUV crash into house

PELHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police say snowy roads and speed were factors in an SUV crash into a home in Pelham, New Hampshire.

No one inside the home was hurt in the crash, which happened during Thursday’s snowstorm. The driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to be fine.

But police said the home isn’t livable. The home’s foundation was altered after the impact and power, heat and water were turned off.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.