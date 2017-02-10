Stonington crash closes I-95 exit ramp

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers entering the state from Rhode Island will not be able to get off Interstate 95 in Stonington after a tractor-trailer went down an embankment Friday afternoon.

Just before 1:15 p.m., Connecticut State Police reported that a tractor-trailer truck had gone down an embankment off of the Exit 92 ramp on I-95 southbound. The ramp is currently closed.

Troopers did not give an estimate on when the exit ramp may be reopened. There is no impact on Interstate 95 itself. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as they become available.