Suit: Hospital staff used same insulin pens on patients

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Sample of insulin pens used at Griffin Hospital in Derby. (WTNH)
- FILE - Sample of insulin pens used at Griffin Hospital in Derby. (WTNH)

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A judge won’t toss a class action lawsuit alleging employees at a Connecticut hospital used the same insulin injection pens on multiple diabetic patients, putting them at risk of HIV or other blood-borne diseases.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2kV5qPr ) the Superior Court judge ruled that a jury will decide whether Griffin Hospital is liable for the staff’s alleged negligence. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Related Content: Misused insulin pens at Griffin Hospital could mean risk of deadly disease for patients

In 2014, hospital CEO Patrick Charmel had sent a letter to 3,149 former patients saying it had “identified the possibility” that insulin pens ordered for patients hospitalized between September 2008 and May 7, 2014 “may have been misused.”

Related Content: Thousands potentially affected by possible insulin pen misuse

The suit claims that as many as 11 employees at the Derby hospital used the same insulin pens on patients.

A hospital spokeswoman declined to comment.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s