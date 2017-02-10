Tow trucks, auto shops slammed with business

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Auto shops and tow trucks are slammed with business. Mac Mcnamara, Vice President of Megill’s Inc. said, “Pulling them out of snow banks, pulling them up the side of the embankment towing them in.”

It’s been a revolving door of repairs. Mcnamara added, “People just sliding off the road and they are just driving fast and crashing the cars and going over the embankments and we have to pull them out.” At Megill’s Garage they are getting calls off the hook for drivers stuck in the snow.

Mcnamara said, “At the end of their driveways. They are trying to back out of the driveway and they are getting stuck from where the plows covered the driveway.” Veronica Holmes was stuck for hours today. Holmes added, “How am I going to get out of here? And how long is it gonna take for me to get out of here?” She called for a tow.

Timothy Jerome who spend the day towing vehicles said, “She pulled in, went over the snow bank with her tire and was just stuck there.” Holmes added, “Leave it to me to be the one to pull into a snow bank with an SUV.”

Timothy Jerome said any kind of vehicle can get stuck in the snow. Jerome has some advice if it happens to you. Jerome said, “Give it a couple shots and try to get out but don’t keep spinning the tires, you can ruin your transmission, over heat the engine.”