Trump Calls Appeals Court Ruling Blocking His Executive Order a ‘Disgraceful Decision’

(ABC) — President Trump continued to lash out at a federal appeals court’s decision to uphold a restraining order against his immigration executive order in place, calling it “a disgraceful decision” on Twitter this morning.

Referring to a portion of an article written on the national security blog Lawfare, which highlights a statute that the author says the judges failed to cite, Trump tweeted: “LAWFARE: ‘Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.’ A disgraceful decision!”

LAWFARE: “Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute.” A disgraceful decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

Benjamin Wittes, who wrote the article and is the editor-in-chief of Lawfare, swiftly responded to Trump’s tweet this morning, saying he supports the court’s decision and urged the public to read his full blog post.

“You decide whether the POTUS is quoting me in context. Here’s the article. For the record, I support the decision,” Wittes tweeted, including a link to his article.

Wittes is also a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C.

You decide whether the POTUS is quoting me in context. Here’s the article. For the record, I support the decision: https://t.co/MN3DUZDbXm https://t.co/FLagCBkAWr — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 10, 2017

Trump took to Twitter Thursday night to echo earlier remarks he had made to reporters outside White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s office that day, saying the court ruling was a “political decision” and he looked forward to pursuing a legal challenge.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

A three-judge panel ruled Thursday not to grant a stay that would have reinstated Trump’s controversial immigration order to temporarily halt immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa and temporarily shut down the refugee program.

“We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay,” the panel, from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, wrote in the decision.

Trump has expressed confidence in his administration’s case in reaction to the court ruling, telling reporters they would “win.” “It’s a decision that we’ll win, in my opinion, very easily,” the president said Thursday, though it’s unclear for now what path he will take.

Trump has apparently not yet discussed the ruling with newly confirmed U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The president told reporters he’d be having dinner Thursday night with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

ABC News’ Julia Jacobo, Jordyn Phelps and David Reiter contributed to this report.