Update on discolored water in Hamden and North Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Regional Water Authority customers in parts of Hamden and North Haven finally have clear water again. Water officials announced on Friday that crews have finished flushing water mains in those areas and the water is once again clear.

The cloudy water was caused by a problem with a valve, and a car hitting a fire hydrant. The Water Authority says discolored water happens in water systems all over the country. “Water main breaks, firefighting activities, vehicles hitting fire hydrants and the start-up or shut-down of water treatment plants can increase the speed of water traveling through water mains. The increased rate of flow often causes the iron and manganese sediment (naturally occurring minerals) lying on the bottom of the mains to get stirred up, resulting in discolored water” RWA stated in a news release.

RWA officials say even though cloudy water may not be visually appealing, it is safe to drink.