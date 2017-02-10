Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas From Westfarms

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — This is the perfect time of year to spoil our loved ones, but for some, finding a gift can be be tricky.

“With it being the first major holiday since Christmas, shoppers are a little tapped out with gift giving ideas so we’re here to give you a little inspiration,” said Westfarms Spokesperson Amanda Sirica. “Let’s start with pampering for both him and her.”

With stores like Kiehl’s and Sephora, Westfarms has all your pampering needs. Our first stop is Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics.

“Lush is known for their preservative-free vegan products and they have a full line out for Valentine’s Day,”

Their gift boxes are ready to grab and go and they’re filled with bubble bars, bath bars, and all kinds of delectable items. Sirica says her favorite product is a limited edition bath bomb, which releases yellow rose petals.

“It smells delightful,” Sirica said.

Now it’s time to pamper the man in your life at The Art of Shaving. Sirica says right now beards are as trendy as clothes are for men.

“Here are The Art of Shaving they have all the essentials that you need to maintain that clean look,” Sirica explained.

One great gift idea is a gift certificate for the “Royal Shave,” offered in the store’s barber spa.

“It has the hot towel, the essential aromatic oils,” Sirica explained. “It’s a really great gift idea for him.”

A Valentine’s Day gift everyone will love is the Amazon Echo Dot. While technology isn’t typically a gift we think of for the holiday, Sirica says Alexa can help set the mood.

“The voice-controlled device will let you order takeout, play romantic music, and even dim the lights for that romantic feel,” Sirica said.

Of course, Valentine’s Day wouldn’t be complete without chocolate. Westfarms is home to three amazing chocolatiers: Munson’s, See’s Candies and Godiva.

“Here at Godiva, they’re known for their gold, iconic box of chocolates, and for Valentine’s Day, they hand-dip strawberries daily,” Sirica said.

So now that you’ve got some great gift ideas, head to Westfarms, which is just a short drive from New Haven. To learn more, visit ShopWestfarms.com.