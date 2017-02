WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some kids in Waterbury used their snow day to help others.

On Thursday, most of the state got near, if not more than a foot of snow. Kids from the Police Activity League (PAL) shoveled sidewalks and driveways for senior citizens in Waterbury, and they did it all for free.

The Police Activity League is a non-profit that promotes partnership between youth, law enforcement and the community.