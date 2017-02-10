Waterbury woman accused of prostituting teens

[Courtesy: Connecticut State Police]
[Courtesy: Connecticut State Police]

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury woman has been arrested for running a prostitution ring using teenagers.

38 year-old Wendy Portillo appeared in Bantam Superior Court on Friday, for several charges including promoting prostitution and conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree by extortion. According to state police, Portillo had been profiting off her underage victims and using them to extort money from someone.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Portillo’s arrest, and took her into custody in Torrington. She is being held on $75,000 bond.

