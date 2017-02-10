West Haven man pleads guilty to charges in relation to New Haven murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man has pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges in connection with a New Haven murder.

Trevor Murphy, 28, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Court documents and statements show Murphy, a New Haven gang member, arranged a drug deal with Joseph Zargo as part of a plan to rob him of drugs and cash. When they met on Houston Street on December 23, 2011, Murphy pulled a gun. When Zargo reached in his pocket, Murphy shot him. Zargo died hours later.

Murphy has been behind bars since September 30, 2015. If the court accepts a plea deal, he’ll be sentenced to 30 years in prison.