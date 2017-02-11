A fresh coating of snow covers Connecticut

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut woke up to another round of fresh snow this morning. For many people it was a dusting, but it still made for a slippery morning.

It’s safe to say, winter is here. After Connecticut got walloped with a foot and a half of snow Thursday, another round fell early Saturday and more is forecasted in the next couple days.

“I like it. I like the snow. It’s a change of seasons,” said West Haven’s Sarah Murphy.

It doesn’t bother Murphy who laid a little sand down to keep her sidewalk from getting too slippery. Although she admits traveling these days is not as much fun.

“If you don’t have to go out it’s nice. Stay inside and watch you guys on TV,” she said.

The snow that fell overnight was deceiving. People looked out their windows and thought they didn’t get much, but what did fall made for some slick driving or walking conditions. People soon found that out as they stepped out for a little exercise or took the dogs out for the morning routine.

“The sidewalks are a little dicey,” said Cynthia Beecher, West Haven. “I stay off to the side. And if I have to I’ll go through the snow rather than walk on the ice, better footing. I don’t want to fall.”

While it wasn’t much new snow Saturday, it was a reminder that winter’s here and it could be here to stay for a while.