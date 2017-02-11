Families of men killed with Jose Fernandez file lawsuits

FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2015, file photo, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez replaces his cap after the singing of the national anthem before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs, in Miami. The Marlins announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, that ace right-hander Fernandez has died. The U.S. Coast Guard says Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash off Miami Beach early Sunday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2015, file photo, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez replaces his cap after the singing of the national anthem before the start of a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs, in Miami. The Marlins announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, that ace right-hander Fernandez has died. The U.S. Coast Guard says Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash off Miami Beach early Sunday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The families of the two men who were with Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez when his boat crashed into a Miami Beach jetty — killing all three — are suing the All-Star’s estate.

Attorney Christopher Royer, who is representing the families of 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero and 27-year-old Emilio Jesus Macias, told the Sun Sentinel (https://goo.gl/upp5d4 ) that Rivero’s claim was filed Friday, and Macias’ will be filed Monday. Each family is seeking $2 million.

Authorities say Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the September crash, though it’s not clear whether Fernandez was driving.

The attorney representing Fernandez’s family, Ralph Fernandez, told the Sun Sentinel a settlement is “highly unlikely,” saying the official crash investigation has not been completed, but he expects it to find Jose Fernandez was not driving the boat when it crashed.

