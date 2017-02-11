Hartford Police respond to 2 untimely deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say they are investigating two separate untimely deaths Saturday.

Around 1:25 p.m., officers arrived to Fern Street after they received reports of a non-responsive man. According to the man’s girlfriend, she came over to visit him and found him non-responsive in his bed. She said immediately called emergency services.

When emergency medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the non-responsive man dead. Police say there were possible drugs and drug paraphernalia located at the scene. The Office of the Medical Examiner was contacted and arrived to recover the body from the scene. The Major Crimes Division was also notified.

Hartford police also responded to an apartment on Sherbrook Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person. Police and paramedics tried to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful. Police say the victim had a history of drug usage and possible drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

Police have not identified either of the victims.