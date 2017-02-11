Hartford Police respond to untimely death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say they are investigating after an untimely death Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., officers arrived to Fern Street after they received reports of a non-responsive man. According to the man’s girlfriend, she came over to visit him and found him non-responsive in his bed. She said immediately called emergency services.

When emergency medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the non-responsive man dead. Police say there were possible drugs and drug paraphernalia located at the scene.

The Office of the Medical Examiner was contacted and arrived to recover the body from the scene. The Major Crimes Division was also notified.

Police have not released the identity of the man.