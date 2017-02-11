Man found unconscious in New London dies

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who was found unconscious in New London on Saturday afternoon has died.

Police say they were called to Rogers Street around 12:05 p.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious man. The New London Fire Department, medical personnel and police personnel all arrived on the scene to find 52-year-old Anthony Johnson of New London unconscious. Johnson was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital by the fire department. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

According to investigators, there was evidence of narcotics and paraphernalia at the scene. The New London County States Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were both notified and are assisting with the investigation.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled, but as of right now, the official cause of death is unknown. The investigation is still ongoing.