PD: Wallingford man used cell phone to videotape teen girls

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police have arrested a man they say was videotaping juvenile girls outside of their bedroom windows.

On January 20, police received a complaint that a man, identified as 50-year-old Gary Lozowski Sr., was videotaping two girls. Police began investigating and learned that Lozowski had been videotaping the 14 and 15 year old girls while they were in their bedrooms or other areas of their home.

Police say Lozowski used a hidden baby monitor and a cell phone to take pictures of the teen girls while they were sleeping and hanging out. Some of the images, police say, were taken while the girls were naked.

On February 8, police arrested Lozowski, charging him with two counts of Voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury and two counts of disorderly conduct.

When Lozowski was arrested, police say they found a cell phone that matched the description of the cell phone used to take pictures of the teens. Police say he told them he had lost his phone after the January 20 report. The cell phone was seized and will be examined for evidence.