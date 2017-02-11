Piling on: More New England Patriots skipping White House visit

Washington (CNN) — Four more New England Patriots said they won’t be accompanying their teammates to the White House later this year, where the Super Bowl 51 champions are set to be honored by President Donald Trump.

Defensive end Chris Long, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch and linebacker Dont’a Hightower are joining defensive back Devin McCourty and tight end Martellus Bennett, who announced their plans to boycott the visit early this week, citing their opposition to Trump.

McCourty and Bennett earlier this week cited political differences with Trump as the reason for their snub. But other Patriots have different reasons.

Branch, who visited the White House in 2014 when President Barack Obama was in office, said Wednesday that he is going to “hang out with the family” instead.

Hightower, who also skipped the visit in 2014, told ESPN‘s Mike Reiss that he’s “Been there, done that.”

Long slammed a journalist who called on him to boycott the visit, tweeting that he “planned on skipping,” but “hadn’t been asked.”

“Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call,” he continued.

Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn’t been asked. Don’t need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017

And Blount told Rich Eisen Thursday, “I will NOT be going to the White House. I don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll leave it at that.”