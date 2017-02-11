Police investigating overnight homicide in West Haven

- FILE - West Haven police (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:00 a.m.they responded to the area of Captain Thomas Boulevard and Campbell Avenue for a report of a fight and gun fire.

West Haven police said they found a man who was approximately 30, dead from gunshot wounds.

Police and detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide. They are interviewing witnesses and gathering information.

At this time there is no information on any suspects.

