Rally against plans to move Amtrak line

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
WTNH/George DeYounge
WTNH/George DeYounge

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Southeastern Connecticut protested in Mystic Saturday, saying they don’t want a new Amtrak line running through their area.

Lawmakers say the current plan would put railroad tracks right through some tourist sports, like Mystic Aquarium, Old Mistick Village and the Center of Old Lyme. The tracks would pass right through, not stop to drop off tourists.

Representative Joe Courtney says the plan is already having a negative impact.

“The problem is as long as there’s maps that are showing a track line going through real estate areas, communities where people own homes and businesses, it is going to degrade and devalue those properties. And we’re already hearing from real estate agents,” said Rep. Courtney (D) Connecticut.

If you’d like your opinion on this to be heard, there’s still time to let your local Congressperson know where you stand on the project.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s