Rally against plans to move Amtrak line

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Southeastern Connecticut protested in Mystic Saturday, saying they don’t want a new Amtrak line running through their area.

Lawmakers say the current plan would put railroad tracks right through some tourist sports, like Mystic Aquarium, Old Mistick Village and the Center of Old Lyme. The tracks would pass right through, not stop to drop off tourists.

Representative Joe Courtney says the plan is already having a negative impact.

“The problem is as long as there’s maps that are showing a track line going through real estate areas, communities where people own homes and businesses, it is going to degrade and devalue those properties. And we’re already hearing from real estate agents,” said Rep. Courtney (D) Connecticut.

If you’d like your opinion on this to be heard, there’s still time to let your local Congressperson know where you stand on the project.