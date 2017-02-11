Some New Haven residents upset about road conditions days after blizzard



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cleanup is still underway after Thursday’s blizzard, and some people are upset that not all of the roads in New Haven are cleared.

Tara Williams is visiting New Haven from Stamford for the weekend. When she arrived she couldn’t believe how much snow she saw in the streets. She says the roads in Stamford do not look like New Haven’s roads.

“I was surprised because New Haven is not a small town,” Williams said. “So you’d think there would be more cleaning going on here so people can get around and do things.”

The New Haven Department of Public Works has been trying to clear the roads, however. Crews worked all day Friday and overnight into Saturday morning. When the sun comes out and it gets warmer the snow starts to melt, and it can look like the roads were never plowed at all. That’s not the only thing making plowing tough.

“Some of the SUVs are more cleaned out, I guess they can get over the snow, but the smaller cars are stuck in there,” said Williams.

There are parked cars buried in the snow all over the city. That can make some narrow city streets even tighter. Drivers are even finding driving and parking downtown to be difficult.

“The streets are very messy,” said Diana Piel of New Haven. “It’s very difficult to drive in. It’s slippery and full of snow.”

It wasn’t just the streets that people were upset about. Some people walking around the city thought the sidewalks weren’t safe to walk on.

“The sidewalks are pretty bad,” said Kayleigh Bohemier of New Haven. “Often I will be walking in the street, which is not great because it’s for cars and as a pedestrian I really don’t want to do that.”

The DPW is asking people clearing their cars not to put the snow in the streets.