Teen’s Death at Special-Needs School Ruled a Homicide

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
police lights

(ABC) — The death of a 17-year-old boy at a private Philadelphia school for children with special needs has been ruled a homicide.

The state Department of Human Services says student David Hess was restrained and punched by staffers at Wordsworth Academy in October after he was suspected of stealing an iPod and became aggressive.

A department report says witnesses heard the teen gasping and saying “Get off me. I can’t breathe.” The boy died shortly thereafter.

The city Medical Examiner tells the Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2kRwwnV) the boy’s death was ruled a homicide Friday. An autopsy found Hess died from a lack of oxygen.

No one has been charged.

The city District Attorney’s office says the case is under investigation.

State officials closed the facility days after the teen’s death.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s