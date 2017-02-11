Timeline of the Sunday/Monday “Kitchen Sink” Storm

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Many towns this morning across Connecticut woke up with a fresh coating of snow. So watch your step out there! We’ll be able to take a breath this afternoon with temps in the 40s and some sunshine but that won’t last long as we’re expecting a very dynamic storm to move into the region Sunday mid morning and last right into the first half of Monday!

I’m going to try and answer all the questions you may have but if I left something out, feel free to ask me anything on Facebook or Twitter!

Snow moves into the state 8AM-11AM Sunday morning

With temperatures expected to be statewide below 32°F it will begin to accumulate from the start

Roads will deteriorate pretty quickly late morning into the afternoon

We’re seeing snow statewide 11AM-2PM

Snow will be heavy at times and will accumulate

The winds will pick up too Sunday afternoon

Warmer air will get rushed in and eventually change the snow over to a mix starting with SE CT

2PM-4PM is the time frame where snow will transition over to a wintry mix starting with the shoreline and that rain/snow like will advance towards the north

With temperatures hovering around 32°F, an already cold ground, freezing rain may be an issue too

Northern CT, especially north of I-84 will likely stay as all snow through the afternoon/evening

4PM-8PM the rain/snow line is still advancing north

Snow will still be accumulating in far northern CT, but during this time frame a good portion of the southern half of the state is rain/sleet

Still watch for some icy spots and slush on the roads along the shoreline

I didn’t call it a “kitchen sink” storm for nothing!

8PM-2AM temps will be falling and any rain/sleet will eventually transition back over to snow for addition accumulation

Temps will fall during the night on Monday as we’re expecting things to freeze back up with on/off snow showers late Sunday night into Monday morning

Lingering snow showers will be around Monday morning

Expect widespread school delays/cancellations too

But the heaviest snow is already done

Below is a look at snowfall accumulations

Coating to 2 inches along the immediate shoreline with minor ice accumulation too

2 to 4 inches of snow in the blue shading which covers most of the state

I think we’ll be on the higher side of the 2-4 inches…with some scattered 5 or even 6 inches in there too (may be adjusting map this afternoon)

If you live in the purple shading, we’re expecting 4 to 8 inches there. Higher elevations will be close to 8 inches of snow and even more in some spots

We’re expecting strong winds to move in on Monday too!

As the storm moves over the ocean, it will become very powerful and we could see wind gusts to 55+MPH!

This will likely cause power issues and tree damage

Thanks for reading!

