Updated Sunday Rain/Snow Forecast

Another day, another storm in Connecticut. Check out the video above for the latest on the storm coming into Connecticut tomorrow.

This is a complex storm for most of Connecticut so let’s break down each region and what to expect:

Shoreline:

In most cases, this won’t be much of a winter storm at the shore. Snow will start from 8am-11am from west to east (in the far southeastern corner it will be sleet or wet snow at the start). As we head towards noon, snow changes over to rain from east to west along I-95. By 1pm, it’s all rain and then the threat for icy roads will be finished. You will likely not need a shovel to take care of anything that falls. What complicates the forecast exponentially at the shoreline is that during the heaviest precipitation we should see it transition to rain. If it stays cold for an extra hour, we would see an extra few inches of snow. If it transitions earlier, it would mean little to no snow!

Inland:

Cold air will win out for the first part of the storm so snow is expected through the middle part of the afternoon. The changeover happens around 3pm to a sloppy mess with sleet, some rain, and still some snow. Total accumulation will be 2-4″. The higher elevations will obviously higher as cold air hangs on.

Hills: 

The higher in elevation you get, the more snow you can expect. The ratios won’t be great, but we could see 8 inches in some of the hill towns.

Keep checking in through the evening for more info on this!

