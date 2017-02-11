Yale to change name of Calhoun College

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Bob Child)
(AP Photo/Bob Child)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of protest over changing the name of Calhoun College at Yale University, the school has come to a decision.

University President Peter Salovey sent a note out to the Yale Community announcing they have decided to change the name of Calhoun College to honor one of Yale’s most distinguished graduates, Grace Murray Hopper ’30 M.A., ’34 Ph.D.

Hopper received a master’s degree in mathematics and a Ph.D. in mathematics and mathematical physics from Yale. She taught at Vassar College in New York for nearly a decade before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where Salovey says “she used her mathematical knowledge to fight fascism during World War II.” Hopper also developed computer language software that helped make computers accessible to more people.

Last April, Salovey announced the school would keep the name of Calhoun College as a commitment to “confronting, not erasing, history.” John C. Calhoun, whom the college is named after, served as the seventh Vice President of the United States, secretary of state, secretary of war and a U.S. senator, but was also known for his passionate support of slavery.

After meeting Friday and Saturday, advisers recommended unanimously that the name of Calhoun College be changed.

“It is now clear to me, too, that the name of Calhoun College must change. Yale has changed magnificently over the past 300 years and will continue to evolve long after our time; today we have the opportunity to move the university forward in a way that reinforces our mission and core values,” said Salovey.

Salovey is working with Yale’s dean and the head of Calhoun College to figure out when the name will officially be changed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s