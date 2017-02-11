Yale to change name of Calhoun College

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After months of protest over changing the name of Calhoun College at Yale University, the school has come to a decision.

University President Peter Salovey sent a note out to the Yale Community announcing they have decided to change the name of Calhoun College to honor one of Yale’s most distinguished graduates, Grace Murray Hopper ’30 M.A., ’34 Ph.D.

Hopper received a master’s degree in mathematics and a Ph.D. in mathematics and mathematical physics from Yale. She taught at Vassar College in New York for nearly a decade before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where Salovey says “she used her mathematical knowledge to fight fascism during World War II.” Hopper also developed computer language software that helped make computers accessible to more people.

Last April, Salovey announced the school would keep the name of Calhoun College as a commitment to “confronting, not erasing, history.” John C. Calhoun, whom the college is named after, served as the seventh Vice President of the United States, secretary of state, secretary of war and a U.S. senator, but was also known for his passionate support of slavery.

After meeting Friday and Saturday, advisers recommended unanimously that the name of Calhoun College be changed.

“It is now clear to me, too, that the name of Calhoun College must change. Yale has changed magnificently over the past 300 years and will continue to evolve long after our time; today we have the opportunity to move the university forward in a way that reinforces our mission and core values,” said Salovey.

Salovey is working with Yale’s dean and the head of Calhoun College to figure out when the name will officially be changed.