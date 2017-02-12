4 arrested after fight, shooting in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been arrested after a fight broke out in front of a restaurant in Cromwell early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to Chicago Sam’s on Shunpike Road around 12:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a large fight with shots fired. When officers arrived, they say they saw numerous people fleeing in the parking lot. With the help of witnesses and multiple surrounding police departments, the officers were able to quickly locate and detain three suspects involved in the initial altercation.

Officers say 25-year-old Sherron Barnes of Middletown, 24-year-old Michael Bolton of Middletown, and 24-year-old Andrew Brown of Waterbury were arrested. Barnes and Bolton are being charged with breach of peace and assault. Brown is being charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

During their investigation, 28-year-old Michael Baecker of Cromwell was also arrested for interfering with an officer.

Cromwell Police say there was evidence of a shooting at the scene, however, it doesn’t appear anyone was hit by gunfire. Cromwell Police Department is being assisted by Midstate Major Crime Squad to investigate this incident.