A look at the snowy roads from the Mobile Weather Lab

(WTNH)– We are continuing to monitor the roads Sunday morning while the snow falls.

While the snow is beginning to cover the roads, it’s the slushy spots and icy patches that are causing some trouble for drivers.

If you’re hitting the road, reduce your speed and leave enough distance between you and other cars.

DOT crews are also out, ready to take on another round of snow.

News 8’s Jacquie Slater was in the Mobile Weather Lab to give us a look at the roads in the video above.

