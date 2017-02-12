A look at the snowy roads from the Mobile Weather Lab

(WTNH)– We are continuing to monitor the roads Sunday morning while the snow falls.

While the snow is beginning to cover the roads, it’s the slushy spots and icy patches that are causing some trouble for drivers.

I-91 in New Haven looking pretty good right now…a few slushy spots. Ramps are slippery! #WTNHweather @WTNH — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) February 12, 2017

Side streets in Meriden look good but there are a few slippery spots. Watch for black ice! #WTNHweather @WTNH — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) February 12, 2017

If you’re hitting the road, reduce your speed and leave enough distance between you and other cars.

DOT crews are also out, ready to take on another round of snow.

DOT crew on Route 69 in Prospect. Heavy snow and roads are covered. #WTNHweather @WTNH pic.twitter.com/WLlVvjbLhU — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) February 12, 2017

Route 63 in Bethany…. sounds like a little bit of ice hitting the windshield. #WTNHweather @WTNH pic.twitter.com/psiOrHzB5D — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) February 12, 2017

News 8’s Jacquie Slater was in the Mobile Weather Lab to give us a look at the roads in the video above.