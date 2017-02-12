Amtrak warns of train delays due to winter storm

(Photo: Shutterstock)
(WTNH)– Amtrak says service is expected to be impacted by Sunday’s winter storm.

Amtrak officials say that due to the storm that is expected Sunday evening into Monday, Acela Express and NorthEast Regional travelers may see delays between Boston and New York. The Downeaster will also be offering limited service on Monday.

Travelers are advised to allow extra time to get to the station and to be extra careful on platforms and doorways of trains in these slippery conditions.

Changes to schedules and announcement will be available on Amtrak.com.

