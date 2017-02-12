Bristol police search for suspect in armed robbery

By Published: Updated:
(File)
(File)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Bristol police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police say at around 9 p.m., a lone male walked into the Citgo Food Bag state at 54 Farmington Avenue and displayed a small handgun, before demanding the drawer to the cash register. The cashier complied and the suspect left the store with the drawer, before fleeing the scene in a car that was parked by one of the gas pumps. Police say that car is possibly a black-colored Mercedes.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his mid twenties with short dark hair and a mustache. He is approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs between 130-140 lbs. He was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money. The armed robbery remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 860-584-3011.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s