Bristol police search for suspect in armed robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Bristol police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police say at around 9 p.m., a lone male walked into the Citgo Food Bag state at 54 Farmington Avenue and displayed a small handgun, before demanding the drawer to the cash register. The cashier complied and the suspect left the store with the drawer, before fleeing the scene in a car that was parked by one of the gas pumps. Police say that car is possibly a black-colored Mercedes.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his mid twenties with short dark hair and a mustache. He is approximately 5’8″ tall and weighs between 130-140 lbs. He was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money. The armed robbery remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 860-584-3011.