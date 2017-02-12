Cromwell man arrested after allegedly threatening a snow removal contractor

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cromwell man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a snow removal contractor and showed a firearm Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Fox Meadows condominium complex around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday after reports of a threatening incident between a resident and a snow removal contractor. Cromwell Police Officers say they obtained a detailed description of the suspect and where the incident took place when they arrived on scene. Officers say they followed footprints in the snow which lead them to the location of the suspect.

According to officers, they arrested 23-year-old Francis Rowland of Cromwell after matching him to the description they obtained from the victim. They say they also found a .38 caliber revolver on Rowland.

Rowland was arrested and charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and threatening. He was released on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Middletown on February 21, 2017.