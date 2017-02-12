CT DOT debuts new tow-behind plows

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation debuted their new tow-behind plows during Sunday’s snow storm.

Governor Dannel Malloy announced the plans for the plows back in November.

The state’s new fleet of three tow-behind plows [that] are capable of clearing snow and ice from two full highway lanes in a single pass. Towed in the rear of a truck, the plows measure 26 feet in length, essentially doubling the width of a single plow truck when in operation, and will boost the state’s overall handling of winter maintenance and snow-clearing operations on state roads.”

Malloy said the steerable trailer-mounted tow plows swing out to one side of the truck and are equipped with a granular spreader for dispensing liquids for snow and ice control during storms.

The new tow-behind plows were utilized on I-95 on Sunday.

#CTDOT‘s new tow-behind snow plows are busy clearing and treating the lanes of I-95 in #EastHaven. (pic courtesy of CTDOT) pic.twitter.com/gmdQZCMIwP — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 12, 2017

Gov. Malloy urged residents to try to avoid the snow plows while they are in use. He also reminded people to not try and pass the plow trucks since the the road behind the snow plow is in better condition than the road ahead.