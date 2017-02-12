Fire breaks out at East Windsor storage facility

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Fire crews put out a fire at a storage facility in East Windsor Saturday night.

Crews responded to the fire on Wagner Lane. It is unclear how badly the fire damaged the storage building.

Tolland county fire dispatch said that the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials still have not reported what sparked the flames at this time. There were no reports of injuries. The fire remains under investigation.