Governor Malloy issues an update on Sunday’s winter storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy has provided a winter storm update in regards to Sunday’s snow.

While the governor has not activated the Emergency Operations Center, he did say the DESPP’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security are monitoring the storm and the Governor’s office, state agencies, and municipalities are in continuous communication.

“We continue to monitor this latest round of winter weather, emergency management officials are in routine contact with the National Weather Service to get the latest forecast and potential impacts to Connecticut,” Governor Malloy said. “Travel could become difficult during the afternoon hours. If you must travel, motorists are reminded to take it slow and allow for plenty of braking distance between themselves and the vehicles in front of them,” Malloy said in a press release.

The Department of Transportation has 634 plow trucks out clearing the roads Sunday. The timing of this storm is expected to make it easier for the snow to be cleared for Monday morning’s commute.

If you’re heading on the road Sunday afternoon however, Malloy reminds drivers to:

Clear the snow and ice from your vehicle.

Always wear your seat belt.

Give yourself extra time to get to your destination

Be aware of potentially icy areas such as bridges.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road