Grammy Awards 2017: List of Winners

A general view of atmosphere at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
A general view of atmosphere at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

(ABC) — The music world’s biggest stars were honored with Grammy Awards on what’s called “music’s biggest night.”

Golden gramophones were handed out inside Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday night.

Coming into Sunday, Beyonce led the field with nine total nominations. Before the televised awards had begun, she had already took home one for Best Music Video for “Formation.”

The late David Bowie was also among the winners. He posthumously won Best Alternative Music Album, for “Blackstar.”

Actress Carol Burnett also went home a winner, nabbing Best Spoken Word Album for “In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox.” Blockbuster film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” also took home an award for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media.

Here’s a list of the top winners at the 59th annual Grammy Awards:

Best Urban Contemporary Album

 

  • WINNER: “Lemonade” by Beyoncé
  • “Ology” by Gallant
  • “We Are King” by KING
  • “Malibu” by Anderson .Paak
  • “Anti” by Rihanna

 

Best New Artist

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • The Chainsmokers
  • WINNER: Chance the Rapper
  • Maren Morris
  • Anderson .Paak

 

Best Pop Vocal Album

 

  • WINNER: “25” by Adele
  • “Purpose” by Justin Bieber
  • “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande
  • “Confident” by Demi Lovato
  • “This Is Acting” by Sia

 

Best Rock Album

  • “California” by Blink-182
  • WINNER: “Tell Me I’m Pretty” by Cage The Elephant
  • “Magma” by Gojira
  • “Death Of A Bachelor” by Panic! At The Disco
  • “Weezer” by Weezer

 

Best Dance/Electric Album

 

  • WINNER: “Skin” by Flume
  • “Electronica 1: The Time Machine” by Jean-Michel Jarre
  • “Epoch” by Tycho
  • “Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future” by Underworld
  • “Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” by Louie Vega

 

Best Rap Performance

 

  • WINNER: “No Problem” by Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
  • “Panda” by Desiigner
  • “Pop Style” by Drake Featuring The Throne
  • “All The Way Up” by Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared\
  • “That Part” by ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

 

Best Music Film

  • “Lemonade” by Beyoncé
  • “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead” by Steve Aoki
  • “The Music Of Strangers” by Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
  • “American Saturday Night: Live From The Grand Ole Opry” by Various Artists

 

 

Best Alternative Music Album

  • “22, A Million” by Bon Iver
  • WINNER: “Blackstar” by David Bowie
  • “The Hope Six Demolition Project” by PJ Harvey
  • “Post Pop Depression” by Iggy Pop
  • “A Moon Shaped Pool” by Radiohead

 

Record of the Year

  • “Hello” by Adele
  • “Formation” by Beyonce
  • “7 Years” by Lukas Graham
  • “Work” by Rihanna featuring Drake
  • “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots

Album of the Year

  • “25” by Adele
  • “Lemonade” by Beyonce
  • “Purpose” by Justin Bieber
  • “Views” by Drake
  • “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” by Sturgill Simpson

Song of the Year

  • “Formation” by Beyonce
  • “Hello” by Adele
  • “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Mike Posner
  • “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber
  • “7 Years” by Lukas Graham

This will be updated throughout the evening.

