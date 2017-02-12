Hartford Public Schools closed Monday due to storm

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford Public Schools will be closed Monday due to the winter storm.

Acting Superintendent of Hartford schools Dr. Torres-Rodriguez tweeted on Sunday afternoon that school will be closed for the following day.

Dear Hartford families: Schools will be closed Monday, Feb. 13. Remember to read, study, play creatively in the snow, then read some more! pic.twitter.com/qQWEPGeMtp — Dr. Torres-Rodriguez (@HartfordSuper) February 12, 2017

