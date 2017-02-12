How much snow did you get?

Another day, another storm. We have seen snow falling from the sky every day since Thursday. Thankfully we will see drying conditions tomorrow afternoon, but how much snow did we see with this round? Here is a list:

Milford: 3″

North Stonington: 2″

Wallingford: 5″

Madison: 2″

Enfield: 3″

Seymour: 4″

Portland: 4″

Meriden: 4″

Stratford: 3″

East Haven: 2.5″

Griswold: 5″

East Haddam: 4″

Newtown: 4″

Wauregan: 5″

North Haven: 4″

Ivoryton: 2″

Salem: 2″

Cheshire: 4″

Woodbury: 5″

Oxford: 4″

Branford: 2″

Wolcott: 4.5″

Bethel: 4″

Roxbury: 6″

Shelton: 4″

New Haven: 3″

