Residents evacuated, I-84 shut in both directions in Tolland after tractor-trailer accident

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are being evacuated from their homes and I-84 has been shut down in both directions in Tolland after a tractor-trailer accident.
Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials rolled over.
The accident required police to close I-84 at exits 67 and 68 in both directions.
According to officials, the fire department is on the scene and a hazmat team is en route.
There are no reports of injuries.
Police are saying to avoid the area.
