Residents evacuated, I-84 shut in both directions in Tolland after tractor-trailer accident

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are being evacuated from their homes and I-84 has been shut down in both directions in Tolland after a tractor-trailer accident.

#CTtraffic: due to I-84 x67 hazmat TT rollover some Metcalf Rd Tolland homes to evac. Residents will be notified/assisted by 1st responders. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 13, 2017

Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials rolled over.

The accident required police to close I-84 at exits 67 and 68 in both directions.

MVA ALERT: #TollandFire is operating a #TT #RollOver on #I84 east between Mountain Spring Rd over pass & X68. #I84 closed east & west — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) February 13, 2017

According to officials, the fire department is on the scene and a hazmat team is en route.

#CTtraffic: I-84 x67-68 eb & wb Tolland closed for no injury TT rollover carrying haz materials. FD on scene Hazmat team enroute. Avoid area — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 13, 2017

There are no reports of injuries.

Police are saying to avoid the area.

