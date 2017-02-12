Ledyard man facing DUI charges

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Ledyard is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit and driving while intoxicated on Friday.

Police say 34-year-old William Ohearn was driving and didn’t stop at a stop sign on Long Cove Road, where it intersects Vinegar Hill Road. Officers say Ohearn continued driving onto Christy Hill Road then onto Parkwood Drive and still did not stop even after police turned on their lights and sirens to signal him to pull over. Ohearn stopped at a private residence on Parkwood Drive where he got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

According to investigators, Ohearn was discovered to be intoxicated, had his license suspended, and was in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Ohearn is facing failure to stop at a stop sign, engaging an officer in pursuit, operating with a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on March 2, 2017.