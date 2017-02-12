State Police respond to hundreds of accidents

(WTNH) — With the snow affecting the entire state, Connecticut State Police have responded to 107 accidents so far on Sunday.

#CTtraffic: 8am-4:30pm troopers have responded to 107 accidents – 6 w/injuries, 134 driver assists & 636 calls for service. pic.twitter.com/rOiJ88jtXc — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 12, 2017

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications said there was an accident in Plainfield involving a tractor trailer on I-395 northbound.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications updated their Twitter by saying the high-speed lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-395 near exit 28 were closed.

*Update* High-Speed Lane both NB & SB CLOSED I-395 near X28 TT Jackknifed in Median w/ Fuel Leak #TrafficAlert https://t.co/0MkLH2tFob — QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) February 12, 2017

Connecticut State Police said to expect an extended closure in that area.

#CTtraffic: I-395 x28 (old x87) left lane closed nb & sb due to TT crash w/ruptured fuel tank. No injuries. Expect extended closure. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 12, 2017

Around 5:07 p.m., Connecticut State Police said there was an accident on Route 15 going northbound in Woodbridge. They said there was one car involved and it had spun out in the median. There were no injuries to report.

Accident, right lane blocked in #NewHaven on Hwy 15 NB between Exit 59 Rt 63 and Exit 60 Rt 10, stopped traffic back to Exit 57-58 Rt 34 — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) February 12, 2017

Around 5:22 p.m., Connecticut State Police confirmed there were two lanes blocked on I-91 northbound in North Haven. The blocked lanes were causing traffic to back up a few exits. Troopers said there was one car involved in an accident and there were no injuries.

Accident, two lanes blocked in #NorthHaven on I 91 NB between Exit 9 Montowese Ave and Exit 10 Rt 40, stopped traffic back to Exit 8 Rt 80 — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) February 12, 2017

Police say the scene was cleared around 5:40 p.m. and both lanes were reopened.

This story will be updated as more accidents are reported.