State Police respond to hundreds of accidents

(WTNH) — With the snow affecting the entire state, Connecticut State Police have responded to 107 accidents so far on Sunday.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications said there was an accident in Plainfield involving a tractor trailer on I-395 northbound.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications updated their Twitter by saying the high-speed lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of I-395 near exit 28 were closed.

Connecticut State Police said to expect an extended closure in that area.

Around 5:07 p.m., Connecticut State Police said there was an accident on Route 15 going northbound in Woodbridge. They said there was one car involved and it had spun out in the median. There were no injuries to report.

Around 5:22 p.m., Connecticut State Police confirmed there were two lanes blocked on I-91 northbound in North Haven. The blocked lanes were causing traffic to back up a few exits. Troopers said there was one car involved in an accident and there were no injuries.

Police say the scene was cleared around 5:40 p.m. and both lanes were reopened.

This story will be updated as more accidents are reported.

