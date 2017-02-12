Northeast in sights of another winter blast of snow, winds

Jim McGrath works to get his vehicle free from a snow bank at a dog park in Wrentham, Mass., Friday, Feb.10, 2017, one day after a snowstorm. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)
Jim McGrath works to get his vehicle free from a snow bank at a dog park in Wrentham, Mass., Friday, Feb.10, 2017, one day after a snowstorm. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)

(AP)– The Northeast U.S. is bracing for a winter blast of snow and strong winds that could take the title of biggest storm of the season from one that dumped up to 19 inches of snow just days ago.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow are possible. The National Weather Service says up to 19 inches of snow could fall in Boston, while Connecticut and Rhode Island could see more than 6 inches.

Wind gusts of more than 50 mph and coastal flooding could hit parts of the region.

FlightAware says more than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, including 155 at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Parts of the region are still cleaning up after Thursday’s storm.

