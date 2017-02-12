Rain, sleet and freezing rain combine with snow in Middletown

(WTNH) — It was nasty out in Middletown. There was a lot of snow at first then it turned over to sleet and freezing rain. Now it’s raining as the plows push back more water than snow.

As temperatures drop tonight, people are worried about it freezing out on the roadways. Plow truck drivers are out sanding and salting, however not everybody is disappointed with the snow. Bob Wilson ran into two guys from Florida who were enjoying a walk in Middletown.

Tony Rodriguez of Middletown said he liked the snow and how it looked.

I like it. Do you like it? Yes I like it! Everything is coded in a fresh layer of snow it looks nice. It’s hard to walk in and it’s a work out, but I need it.”

Tonight, the biggest problem as you drive will be lots of sloppy slush that can fly up on your windshield. The freezing rain can may also stick to your wiper blades which can cause visibility problems.