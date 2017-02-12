Storm causes some delays and cancellations at Bradley Airport

By Published: Updated:
File photo of snow at Bradley Airport.
File photo of snow at Bradley Airport.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Bradley international Airport is keeping an eye on Sunday’s snowstorm.

The airport is open and their snow removal efforts are ongoing. The airport says currently there are approximately 20 % of  departures canceled and 25 % of arrivals canceled. They also say there is a very small number of delays.

Because of the amount of snow expected however, Bradley Airport will be sending updates throughout the day.

If you are flying Sunday or Monday, the best thing to do is check with your airline before your scheduled flight  to confirm the status.

You can also get real time flight info on Bradley’s website at www.flybdl.org, and follow them on Twitter at @Bradley_Airport. 

