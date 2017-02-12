Wintry mix makes for slippery conditions along the Shoreline

(WTNH)– Another round of winter weather is making for some messy conditions across Connecticut Sunday night.

News 8’s Renee Chmiel was checking out the conditions along the shoreline from the Mobile Weather Lab. She says that there are some slippery spots but some road are worse than others. Some of the roads are just wet, some still covered in snow, and others are a sheet of ice.

While there wasn’t a lot of snow that fell along the shoreline, it’s the cleanup that will still be a headache.

Some people News 8 spoke with who were out shoveling are worried about the water on the roads turning to ice. But there have been several plows out trying to keep those roads clear.

