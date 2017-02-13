A look at the icy roads from the Mobile Weather Lab

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– You will want to give yourself a little extra time-as you head off to work or school Monday morning.

Many highways are clear but there are some icy spots. Meteorologist Kevin Arnone was in the Mobile Weather Lab with a look at the road conditions.

Very slick out here on the secondary and side roads. Watch your step and drive this morning! #wtnhweather pic.twitter.com/XJqZQXRCxU — Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) February 13, 2017

It appears to be the secondary roads that are a mess with an icy pack underneath. While the highways are clear for the most part, it’s the on/off ramps, bridges and secondary roads where you really have to take it slow.