Accused vacuum cleaner thief turns himself in

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The manager of a Southington contractor supply store turned himself in after police say he staged a phony vacuum cleaner heist. On January 2nd, police got a call about a burglary at Northeast Distributors on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. There was a report of someone smashing through a window and stealing 8 Kirby vacuum cleaners. Police investigated and say they found that the burglary staged. They say store manager Albert Hayes, 38 of Southington stole the vacuums, staged the burglary and lied to police officers about what happened. Hayes is charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Larceny 2nd Degree; False Statement and Falsely Reporting an Incident 2nd Degree. He is out on $5,000 bond and is due in court February 21.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.