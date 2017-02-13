Accused vacuum cleaner thief turns himself in

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The manager of a Southington contractor supply store turned himself in after police say he staged a phony vacuum cleaner heist. On January 2nd, police got a call about a burglary at Northeast Distributors on the Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. There was a report of someone smashing through a window and stealing 8 Kirby vacuum cleaners. Police investigated and say they found that the burglary staged. They say store manager Albert Hayes, 38 of Southington stole the vacuums, staged the burglary and lied to police officers about what happened. Hayes is charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree; Larceny 2nd Degree; False Statement and Falsely Reporting an Incident 2nd Degree. He is out on $5,000 bond and is due in court February 21.

